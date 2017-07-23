ESPN 300 quarterback Matt Corral committed to Florida on Saturday after visiting for the school's annual recruiting event, Friday Night Lights.

Corral is the No. 87-ranked prospect overall and gives the Gators six ESPN 300 commitments in the 2018 class. The commitment also gives the coaching staff another option at quarterback in the future to go with 2016 ESPN 300 signee Feleipe Franks.

Corral had initially been committed to USC, but he decommitted from the Trojans in June. His recruitment turned to Georgia, who showed interest in the No. 6-ranked pocket-passer after he decommitted.

Florida showed interest as well, but the staff had been targeting the No. 1-ranked prospect, Justin Fields. Corral maintained that the communication was very open with Florida's staff about their interest in Fields and that the two quarterbacks understood the school was recruiting the other.

The Gators increased their interest as of late, and while Corral and Fields were both visiting Florida this weekend, Corral decided to end his recruitment and commit to the Gators.

Florida now has 12 total commitments in the 2018 class, and with Corral, the staff has landed three ESPN 300 commitments in the past five days.