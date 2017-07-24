Big Ten media days: Best dressed players, country music talk and more

A cast of ESPN reporters are in Chicago for Big Ten media days, where Monday's biggest stories include a couple Ohio State players making their case for best dressed and Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany addressing the state of the conference.
Ohio State's Tyquan Lewis flipped the script on a reporter and did the interviewing at Big Ten media days.
Ohio State's Urban Meyer talks about power shift in the Big Ten, quarterback JT Barrett and new offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
Urban Meyer on Michigan-Ohio State rivalry: "I'm very biased on my opinion because I grew up in it. I just think it's the greatest rivalry...in all of sport."
Urban Meyer was just talking to Mark Dantonio and D.J. Durkin about the Luke Bryan concert he attended a few weeks ago. Asks Dantonio: "He's like the No. 1 rock star, right?" Durkin suggests that "Eric Church is up there, too."
Big Ten media days has started and Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy is prepared for anything.
For new broadcast deals, Big Ten games were selected by TV partners in a draft formant. Fox took Michigan-Ohio State with No. 1 overall pick (They will get first pick each year). Ohio State vs. Oklahoma was the No. 2 overall pick.
Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany says the league won't have a zero tolerance policy with sexual assault. As a group, the schools thought those cases were better handled by the universities and on a case-by-case basis.
Commissioner Jim Delany says the Big Ten has committed to giving players multi-year scholarships and to helping athletes return to school and finish their degrees later in life.
Jim Delany says "it's fair to say there's been push back" on plans for Friday night games. He says it's led to more conversations with high school athletic associations.
Mark Dantonio said they have re established themselves as who they are as a program. Getting back to their original mission of winning championships, graduating players and doing things right. Dantonio said sometimes it's about identifying problems and finding solutions.
Mark Dantonio says quarterback Brian Lewerke compares favorably to Kirk Cousins and Connor Cook. Says Lewerke is a quick learner, cool under pressure and has the attributes to be a championship quarterback.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith said diversifying the candidate pool for head coaching hires is complicated. But he also said he's made an effort to elevate capable minority assistants on his staff and prepare them for a head coaching job. He said that's the only way to change the lack of diversity. "I know what I do with my program."