Big Ten media days: Best dressed players, Paris trips and more

A cast of ESPN reporters are in Chicago for Big Ten media days, where the biggest stories include a couple Ohio State players making their case for best dressed and Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany addressing the state of the conference.
This past spring, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan team took a trip to Rome. Now Harbaugh says he and his staff are planning a trip to Paris and Normandy for the team next year.
Michigan and Jim Harbaugh now have their own challenge coin. Challenge coins are a military tradition, given out as a gift of honor and traded among different units. Harbaugh started collecting them several years ago and had 30-40 from different branches. He brought his own on a trip to the commissioning of the USS Gerald Ford in Virginia this past weekend.
Jim Harbaugh says it will take 8-15 practices to figure out a starting quarterback. Incumbent starter Wilton Speight "is in a good place" but Brandon Peters and John O'Korn will compete for the job.
Jim Harbaugh talks about avoiding all fun because of the bad taste in his mouth from the three late losses last season, and quarterback Brandon Peters coming out of his shell.
Northwestern's Justin Jackson on the possibility of finishing his career second on the Big Ten's all-time rushing list behind Wisconsin's Ron Dayne, the 1999 Heisman Trophy winner. He enters his senior year with 4,129 yards.
Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany thinks colleges are "taking a welcome, deep breath" with realignment. "The amount of change and the timeframe of the change is hard on everybody," Delany told ESPN.com on Tuesday. "It's hard on conferences and institutions. It's hard on the public. I'm not predicting there will be another spasm of change. I quite honestly hope things stay as they will."
Minnesota RB Rodney Smith said it didn't take long to start speaking the same language as new coach P.J. Fleck.
Fleck said the ESPNU show "Being P.J. Fleck," which starts next week, is a chance to "bring national exposure" to Gophers football. Said coaches are expected to promote their programs. But he said he's also not sure what to expect with the show. "I don't know if it's going to be like the Kardashians or tamer."
Best of Monday
Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, the nation's longest-tenured coach, on how much longer he still wants to coach.
Ohio State's Tyquan Lewis flipped the script on a reporter and did the interviewing at Big Ten media days.
Ohio State's Urban Meyer talks about power shift in the Big Ten, quarterback JT Barrett and new offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
Urban Meyer said they let the loss to Clemson go. "We've been know in the past to use different forms of motivation, a loss here and there," but Ohio State let this one go. Meyer said the loss was addressed and, "Professionally, we've changed how we do some things on offense and we're moving forward."
Urban Meyer on Michigan-Ohio State rivalry: "I'm very biased on my opinion because I grew up in it. I just think it's the greatest rivalry...in all of sport."
Urban Meyer was just talking to Mark Dantonio and D.J. Durkin about the Luke Bryan concert he attended a few weeks ago. Asks Dantonio: "He's like the No. 1 rock star, right?" Durkin suggests that "Eric Church is up there, too."
Big Ten media days has started and Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy is prepared for anything.
Wisconsin TE Troy Fumagalli on the attention he's received since the end of last season and where he wants to improve for 2017.
For new broadcast deals, Big Ten games were selected by TV partners in a draft formant. Fox took Michigan-Ohio State with No. 1 overall pick (They will get first pick each year). Ohio State vs. Oklahoma was the No. 2 overall pick.
Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany says the league won't have a zero tolerance policy with sexual assault. As a group, the schools thought those cases were better handled by the universities and on a case-by-case basis.
Mark Dantonio says quarterback Brian Lewerke compares favorably to Kirk Cousins and Connor Cook. Says Lewerke is a quick learner, cool under pressure and has the attributes to be a championship quarterback.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith said diversifying the candidate pool for head coaching hires is complicated. But he also said he's made an effort to elevate capable minority assistants on his staff and prepare them for a head coaching job. He said that's the only way to change the lack of diversity. "I know what I do with my program."