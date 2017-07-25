        <
        >

          Big Ten media days: Best dressed players, Paris trips and more

          play
          OSU players vie for title of best dressed (1:05)

          Buckeyes Tyquan Lewis and Chris Worley make their case for "best dressed" at Big Ten media day. (1:05)

          11:45 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          A cast of ESPN reporters are in Chicago for Big Ten media days, where the biggest stories include a couple Ohio State players making their case for best dressed and Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany addressing the state of the conference.

          This past spring, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan team took a trip to Rome. Now Harbaugh says he and his staff are planning a trip to Paris and Normandy for the team next year.

          Tom VanHaaren, ESPN Staff Writer


          Michigan and Jim Harbaugh now have their own challenge coin. Challenge coins are a military tradition, given out as a gift of honor and traded among different units. Harbaugh started collecting them several years ago and had 30-40 from different branches. He brought his own on a trip to the commissioning of the USS Gerald Ford in Virginia this past weekend.

          Dan Murphy, ESPN Staff Writer


          Jim Harbaugh says it will take 8-15 practices to figure out a starting quarterback. Incumbent starter Wilton Speight "is in a good place" but Brandon Peters and John O'Korn will compete for the job.

          Dan Murphy, ESPN Staff Writer


          Jim Harbaugh talks about avoiding all fun because of the bad taste in his mouth from the three late losses last season, and quarterback Brandon Peters coming out of his shell.

          Tom VanHaaren, ESPN Staff Writer

          2:35

          Harbaugh looks forward to new season


          Northwestern's Justin Jackson on the possibility of finishing his career second on the Big Ten's all-time rushing list behind Wisconsin's Ron Dayne, the 1999 Heisman Trophy winner. He enters his senior year with 4,129 yards.

          Adam Rittenberg, ESPN Staff Writer

          0:30

          Jackson prides himself on constant improvement


          Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany thinks colleges are "taking a welcome, deep breath" with realignment. "The amount of change and the timeframe of the change is hard on everybody," Delany told ESPN.com on Tuesday. "It's hard on conferences and institutions. It's hard on the public. I'm not predicting there will be another spasm of change. I quite honestly hope things stay as they will."

          Adam Rittenberg, ESPN Staff Writer


          Minnesota RB Rodney Smith said it didn't take long to start speaking the same language as new coach P.J. Fleck.

          Dan Murphy, ESPN Staff Writer

          0:55

          Minnesota RB picks favorite Fleck-ism


          Fleck said the ESPNU show "Being P.J. Fleck," which starts next week, is a chance to "bring national exposure" to Gophers football. Said coaches are expected to promote their programs. But he said he's also not sure what to expect with the show. "I don't know if it's going to be like the Kardashians or tamer."

          Myron Medcalf, ESPN Staff Writer

          Best of Monday

          Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, the nation's longest-tenured coach, on how much longer he still wants to coach.

          Adam Rittenberg, ESPN Staff Writer

          0:34

          Ferentz looking forward to 19th season at Iowa


          Ohio State's Tyquan Lewis flipped the script on a reporter and did the interviewing at Big Ten media days.

          Tom VanHaaren, ESPN Staff Writer

          0:41

          OSU's Lewis interviews ... a reporter?


          Ohio State's Urban Meyer talks about power shift in the Big Ten, quarterback JT Barrett and new offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

          Tom VanHaaren, ESPN Staff Writer

          2:12

          OSU coach Urban Meyer on Buckeyes' place in Big Ten


          Urban Meyer said they let the loss to Clemson go. "We've been know in the past to use different forms of motivation, a loss here and there," but Ohio State let this one go. Meyer said the loss was addressed and, "Professionally, we've changed how we do some things on offense and we're moving forward."

          Tom VanHaaren, ESPN Staff Writer


          Urban Meyer on Michigan-Ohio State rivalry: "I'm very biased on my opinion because I grew up in it. I just think it's the greatest rivalry...in all of sport."

          Myron Medcalf, ESPN Staff Writer


          Urban Meyer was just talking to Mark Dantonio and D.J. Durkin about the Luke Bryan concert he attended a few weeks ago. Asks Dantonio: "He's like the No. 1 rock star, right?" Durkin suggests that "Eric Church is up there, too."

          Myron Medcalf, ESPN Staff Writer


          Big Ten media days has started and Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy is prepared for anything.

          Tom VanHaaren, ESPN Staff Writer


          Wisconsin TE Troy Fumagalli on the attention he's received since the end of last season and where he wants to improve for 2017.

          Adam Rittenberg, ESPN Staff Writer

          0:52

          Fumagalli looking to build off of strong end to season


          For new broadcast deals, Big Ten games were selected by TV partners in a draft formant. Fox took Michigan-Ohio State with No. 1 overall pick (They will get first pick each year). Ohio State vs. Oklahoma was the No. 2 overall pick.

          Dan Murphy, ESPN Staff Writer

          Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany says the league won't have a zero tolerance policy with sexual assault. As a group, the schools thought those cases were better handled by the universities and on a case-by-case basis.

          Dan Murphy, ESPN Staff Writer


          Mark Dantonio says quarterback Brian Lewerke compares favorably to Kirk Cousins and Connor Cook. Says Lewerke is a quick learner, cool under pressure and has the attributes to be a championship quarterback.

          Tom VanHaaren, ESPN Staff Writer


          Illinois coach Lovie Smith said diversifying the candidate pool for head coaching hires is complicated. But he also said he's made an effort to elevate capable minority assistants on his staff and prepare them for a head coaching job. He said that's the only way to change the lack of diversity. "I know what I do with my program."

          Myron Medcalf, ESPN Staff Writer


          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.