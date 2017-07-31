Who will be the best players in college football in 2017?

To determine this, ESPN formed a panel of writers, reporters, analysts and Insiders to rank the top 50, which we'll count down from No. 50 to No. 1, 25 players per day for two days.

To compile CFBRank, we collaborated with Microsoft Research and The Wharton School, and polled 19 ESPN experts who voted in thousands of head-to-head matchups. After five days of voting, we have our results.

Derrick Nnadi

Florida State

Senior | Defensive Tackle

Nnadi was a first-team All-ACC selection last year after notching 49 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks, but both he and his coaches believe he will be better this season because he is completely comfortable with his role in the defense. The 6-foot-1, 312-pound senior opted to return to school for that reason.

Florida State's Derrick Nnadi should have plenty to celebrate in 2017. AP Photo/Alan Diaz

Quadree Henderson

Pitt

Junior | All-Purpose

A consensus All-American return specialist a year ago, Henderson led the country in kickoff return touchdowns with a school-record three, and he led the nation in combined kick return yards (1,166). In addition to his return duties, Henderson is expected to take an even bigger role on offense this year as a receiver and rusher.

Maurice Hurst

Michigan

Senior | Defensive Tackle

Experienced and explosive, Hurst will be a pillar of Michigan's defensive front this season. He will team up with Rashan Gary (No. 38 on this list) to form one of the country's best pass-rushing duos.

Myles Gaskin

Washington

Junior | Running Back

Gaskin rushed for 2,675 yards over his first two seasons and helped lead the Huskies to last year's College Football Playoff. Along with QB Jake Browning, he figures to again feature prominently in an offense that should be among the nation's best.

Mike Weber

Ohio State

Sophomore | Running Back

On a team loaded with weapons, Weber rushed for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns as a redshirt freshman last year. With new offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson in the fold, expectations are sky high for Weber this year.

Ohio State is expecting big things out of RB Mike Weber in his sophomore season. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Lowell Lotulelei

Utah

Senior | Defensive Tackle

The younger brother of Carolina Panthers DT Star Lotulelei, Lowell has become a standout in his own right. Last season, he racked up 28 tackles (8.5 for loss) and 3.5 sacks as a run-stuffing force.

Justin Jackson

Northwestern

Senior | Running Back

Northwestern's longtime workhorse will likely set the school's record for most career rushing yards this season. He is as reliable as any player you'll find in a college backfield in 2017.

Royce Freeman

Oregon

Senior | Running Back

Injuries limited Freeman last season, but when he's healthy, he's good enough to carry the Ducks offense. Back in 2015, he rushed for 1,836 yards and 17 TDs.

Ronnie Harrison

Alabama

Junior | Safety

Looking for the next great Alabama DB? Look no further than Harrison, who established himself as one of the most aggressive, hard-hitting safeties in the country last season.

Azeem Victor

Washington

Senior | Linebacker

On a defense stacked with NFL talent last year, more than a few opposing Pac-12 coaches believed he was the Huskies' best defensive player.

With lots of talent from the defensive backfield off to the NFL, the Huskies will be relying on Azeem Victor even more in 2017. Elaine Thompson, File/AP

Jack Cichy

Wisconsin

Senior | Linebacker

The Wisconsin native's legend started by picking up three consecutive sacks on one drive in the 2015 Holiday Bowl. He has grown into a consistent, disruptive player for the Badgers since then.

Orlando Brown

Oklahoma

Junior | Offensive Tackle

The reigning Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, Brown anchors what could be the top offensive line in the country. And after losing offensive weapons such as Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Dede Westbrook, it will be even more important to protect QB Baker Mayfield.

Rashan Gary

Michigan

Sophomore | Defensive End

The country's former No. 1 overall recruit is under a lot of pressure to quickly change from a backup rookie to the centerpiece of Michigan's defense. Lucky for the Wolverines, sudden, speedy bursts are a strength for Gary.

Rashaan Evans

Alabama

Junior | Linebacker

While we'll have to wait to see whether Evans can hit with the authority of Reuben Foster, no one is doubting his athleticism compared to his predecessor. If anything, the junior is even more dangerous, a 231-pound linebacker with running back speed.

Tyquan Lewis

Ohio State

Senior | Defensive Lineman

Ohio State's defensive line has no shortage of weapons. Lewis' strength and versatility make him as dangerous as anyone on the roster or in the Big Ten conference this season.

Ronald Jones II

USC

Junior | Running Back

Jones strikes fear into opposing coaches because of his breakaway speed, but he's also developed into a complete back over the past two seasons.

The breakaway speed of Ronald JOnes II should be on display throughout the 2017 season. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Luke Falk

Washington State

Senior | Quarterback

Falk enters the season with 89 career touchdown passes and has a good chance to break the Pac-12 record (116). He has also pushed for a more involved running game.

Quinton Flowers

South Florida

Senior | Quarterback

Flowers goes into the season as a dark horse Heisman candidate after emerging as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation in 2016. The reigning American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year had 4,337 total yards a year ago and set school and conference records with 42 total touchdowns.

Christian Kirk

Texas A&M

Junior | Wide Receiver

Just get the ball in his hands, then watch out. Kirk is a threat from anywhere on the field, catching passes from every receiver position, taking a few handoffs and starring on punt and kick returns.

Sam Hubbard

Ohio State

Junior | Defensive End

The Buckeyes junior can drop into coverage as effectively as he can drop opposing quarterbacks. He's one of several players who will keep offenses guessing when they face Ohio State this fall.

Iman Marshall

USC

Junior | Defensive Back

Adoree' Jackson is off to the NFL, but Marshall -- known better to his friends as Biggie -- might end up being the better pure corner.

Jalen Hurts

Alabama

Sophomore | Quarterback

His touch throwing from the pocket might need work, but his playmaking ability is unquestioned. Last season, Hurts became the first true freshman to win SEC Offensive Player of the Year since Herschel Walker.

Bradley Chubb

N.C. State

Senior | Defensive End

Chubb began to flourish last season after racking up 22 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks but is expecting even more this season. He spent the offseason learning the nuances of the position, and if he lives up to his potential, he's a likely first-round pick.

Vita Vea

Washington

Junior | Defensive Lineman

If Vea chose to leave for the NFL after last season, few would have blamed him. He'll be among the most dominant interior linemen in the country.

Bo Scarbrough

Alabama

Junior | Running Back

If he can stay healthy, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound junior could be a monster. We saw as much late last season when he scored six touchdowns and averaged more than 100 yards rushing during the final four games against Auburn, Florida, Washington and Clemson.

Voters: Andrea Adelson, Kyle Bonagura, Heather Dinich, Brad Edwards, Chris Fallica, David Hale, Sam Khan Jr., Chris Low, Ivan Maisel, Ryan McGee, Dan Murphy, Adam Rittenberg, Alex Scarborough, Mark Schlabach, Mitch Sherman, Phil Steele, Jake Trotter, Tom vanHaaren and Seth Walder.