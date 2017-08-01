Who will be the best players in college football in 2017?
To determine this, ESPN formed a panel of writers, reporters, analysts and Insiders to rank the top 50, which we'll count down from No. 50 to No. 1 over two days.
To compile CFBRank, we collaborated with Microsoft Research and The Wharton School, and polled 19 ESPN experts who voted in thousands of head-to-head matchups. After five days of voting, we have our results.
Here's a look at players 50-26.
Tarvarus McFadden
Florida State
Junior | Defensive Back
McFadden overcame a rocky start to last season to emerge as one of the best cornerbacks in the country. He recorded eight interceptions, tied for the most in the country and second most in school history. After sitting out the spring with a shoulder injury, McFadden is healthy for fall and looking for an even bigger season.
Josh Sweat
Florida State
Junior | Defensive End
Banged up early last season, Sweat finished with seven sacks in the final eight weeks of the season, leading many to believe this would be his best season yet. Finally fully healthy, there will be plenty of opportunities to emerge as the team's sack leader with Demarcus Walker gone.
Nick Chubb
Georgia
Senior | Running Back
If you were wondering how Chubb's leg would hold up after that vicious injury as a sophomore, worry no more. He definitely shook off the rust as a junior, rushing for 1,130 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
Jarrett Stidham
Auburn
Sophomore | Quarterback
Let the Heisman buzz begin. After a year in exile, the former Baylor QB landed at Auburn where he could be the ultimate weapon in Gus Malzahn's offense -- an accurate, strong-armed passer with the mobility to escape the pocket.
Josh Allen
Wyoming
Junior | Quarterback
Two years ago, he had trouble finding a FBS scholarship offer, but now Allen is prominently on the radar of NFL scouts. Games against Iowa and Oregon will give him a chance to prove himself against Power 5 competition.
James Washington
Oklahoma State
Senior | Wide Receiver
Washington, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, has already produced a dozen 100-yard receiving outings in his career.
Arden Key
LSU
Junior | Defensive End
While Key has to answer questions off the field given his absence from spring practice, no one doubts what he's capable of with his hand in the dirt rushing the passer. With Myles Garrett gone, Key could lead the league in sacks.
Calvin Ridley
Alabama
Junior | Wide Receiver
Think of Ridley as Amari Cooper's clone. They're both the same size, and were equally productive in their first two seasons at Alabama. Entering his junior year, Ridley already has 161 catches, 1,184 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Dexter Lawrence
Clemson
Sophomore | Defensive Tackle
The ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year last season is in line for an even bigger season in 2017, after he broke the school freshman record with seven sacks. Lawrence also had a whopping 79 tackles as an interior lineman. Though the 6-foot-5, 340-pounder brings strength and size, his athleticism is also striking for a tackle and is a big reason why he is such a big presence on the Clemson defense.
Josh Rosen
UCLA
Junior | Quarterback
He's undoubtedly one of the most talented quarterbacks in college football and a top NFL draft prospect. Is this the year that talent helps result in team success?
Harold Landry
Boston College
Senior | Defensive End
Landry led the nation last season with seven forced fumbles and 16.5 sacks and returns for his senior season with one major goal: prove that he can play both defensive end and outside linebacker.
Jake Browning
Washington
Junior | Quarterback
After winning the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year award while leading Washington to the College Football Playoff, what will Browning do for an encore?
J.T. Barrett
Ohio State
Senior | Quarterback
With 100 career touchdowns already behind him and the promise of a revamped offense ahead of him, Barrett should be primed for another big season -- and possibly another trip to the College Football Playoff.
Mason Rudolph
Oklahoma State
Senior | Quarterback
Rudolph was one of just eight 4,000-yard passers last season, and of the eight, he threw the fewest interceptions with only four.
Deondre Francois
Florida State
Sophomore | Quarterback
Perhaps the most impressive part about his debut season was the way he kept getting up after taking one punishing hit after the next. Then when you look at the stats -- 3,350 yards passing, 20 touchdowns -- they look even more impressive. With Dalvin Cook off to the NFL, all eyes will be on Francois to lead a team with championship aspirations.
Trace McSorley
Penn State
Senior | Quarterback
Penn State's offense transformed into a juggernaut when the coaching staff started using McSorley in the run game last season. His arm (12 passing touchdowns in the Nittany Lions' past three games) isn't bad either.
Ed Oliver
Houston
Sophomore | Defensive Tackle
Oliver was arguably the top true freshman defender in the country in 2016, earning first-team All-American honors while racking up 47 solo tackles, second-most of any defensive lineman.
Christian Wilkins
Clemson
Junior | Defensive Lineman
Back at his natural position on the interior of the defensive line, Wilkins believes he has not yet reached his full potential. That's a scary proposition for defenses, considering Wilkins wreaked havoc at the end last year with 13 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback pressures.
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Alabama
Junior | Defensive Back
He can play cornerback, safety and nickel. And he can play them all at an All-American level. In two seasons, the DB has 111 tackles and eight interceptions. What's more, he has scored four touchdowns on defense.
Lamar Jackson
Louisville
Junior | Quarterback
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has put on 10 pounds and spent the entire offseason working on a new repertoire that he believes will make him better: snaps from under center, making checks and calls at the line, and maintaining a pocket presence.
Derrius Guice
LSU
Junior | Running Back
If you need to replace Leonard Fournette, it's good to have someone like Guice around. The Baton Rouge native stepped in for an injured Fournette and shined last season, rushing for 1,385 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Saquon Barkley
Penn State
Junior | Running Back
One of the country's most freakish running backs will be the centerpiece for one of the country's most entertaining offenses in 2017. Barkley is hoping to bring State College its first Heisman since 1973.
Baker Mayfield
Oklahoma
Senior | Quarterback
Mayfield, who owns 27 career wins as a starting QB, could become the second player since the 1940s to finish in the top four of the Heisman voting three times.
Sam Darnold
USC
Sophomore | Quarterback
Darnold capped his redshirt freshman year with one of the all-time great performances in the Rose Bowl and is the main reason USC is a legitimate national title contender.
Derwin James
Florida State
Junior | Defensive Back
Perhaps the most versatile player in college football, expectations for James are skyrocketing after an offseason spent rehabbing his knee and learning nearly every position on defense. Expect him to line up at his usual safety spot, while also playing cornerback, linebacker and some defensive end.
Voters: Andrea Adelson, Kyle Bonagura, Heather Dinich, Brad Edwards, Chris Fallica, David Hale, Sam Khan Jr., Chris Low, Ivan Maisel, Ryan McGee, Dan Murphy, Adam Rittenberg, Alex Scarborough, Mark Schlabach, Mitch Sherman, Phil Steele, Jake Trotter, Tom vanHaaren and Seth Walder.