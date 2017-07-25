Penn State kicker Joey Julius, known for bone-rattling hits as well as a battle with an eating disorder, is no longer on the Nittany Lions' roster.

Julius, listed at 5-foot-10 and 258 pounds, announced in October 2016, that he had missed Penn State's spring and summer workouts so he could receive treatment for a binge-eating disorder. He made a similar announcement in May and did not take part in Penn State's spring game.

"I have been struggling over the last couple months with my eating disorder," the 22-year-old Julius said in a Facebook post in May. "It got to the point where I had to return to St. Louis to seek further treatment at the McCallum [P]lace."

At the time, Julius said he was improving while away from school and did not put a timetable on his return.

"I am doing well and the treatment is helping," Julius said in the post. "There is light at the end of the tunnel. It is just a very long tunnel."

Last season, as a sophomore, Julius was Penn State's kickoff specialist. Forty-five of his 93 kickoffs went for touchbacks. As a freshman, he converted 10 of 12 field goals and 20 of 24 extra points.

But it may have been on kickoff returns that Julius drew the most attention. Wearing No. 99, he'd power down the field after his kicks like a bowling ball. He'd find the unsuspecting returners and level them, looking more like a linebacker than a kicker.

Former Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers purposely stepped aside to avoid blocking him. A Kent State returner called Julius' tackle one of the hardest hits of his career.

Former Wolverines returner Jourdan Lewis took one of the big hits last season.

"Never been hit by a kicker. Never been caught by a kicker, actually," Lewis said. "In college I never knew that a kicker had the trigger in the hole. I thought he'd just stay back there for a safety valve, but he definitely didn't care about that. He took his shot and made it."