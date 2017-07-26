When Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich's plan to bring a monkey to Mountain West media days in Las Vegas didn't work out, he went for the next best thing.

He hired an Elvis impersonator to follow him around during his media availability.

"He's one of the most acclaimed impersonators," Rolovich told USA Today. "Basically, I just said, 'Hang out.' We're friends for two hours. He brought it."

The late-era Elvis, clad in the traditional bell-bottomed white jumpsuit and sporting a bit of a paunch, shadowed Rolovich, drawling out "Thank you very much" at the appropriate times. He cost $350 an hour, according to USA Today.

A bargain compared with the $2,000 he would have spent had he followed through on his original plan of renting a monkey to keep on his shoulder.

Rolovich, going into his second season as the Rainbow Warriors' coach, has an unconventional approach to the job, so his team took it in stride.

"I was not surprised he brought Elvis," Hawaii quarterback Dru Brown said.

"That was a typical Rolo move," middle linebacker Jahlani Tavai added.

Rolovich's theatrics have helped energize the team and the fan base, as did a 7-7 record last season and the Warriors' first bowl appearance in six years.

Hawaii opens the season Aug. 26 at Massachusetts.