OXFORD, Miss. -- A charity founded by former Mississippi football coach Hugh Freeze is taking a break from fundraising and will reconsider its future after the coach resigned amid what the school called a "pattern of personal misconduct."

The Freeze Foundation's stated mission is to "express God's love by improving the quality of life for orphans and needy children."

Hugh Freeze's foundation will take a break from fundraising after Freeze resigned. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Executive director Alice Blackmon told USA Today that the charity will honor its financial pledges. She said it has paused its fundraising efforts and will reassess its future at the end of the year. USA Today reported that tax forms show the charity donated a total of $125,000 to two Christian organizations in 2015, its first full year.

Freeze resigned from Ole Miss last week after it came out that his school-issued cellphone dialed an escort service in 2016.