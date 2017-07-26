In his first public comments since resigning, former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze said his family, friends and church are supporting him and that his family is getting him through the rough parts.

Hugh Freeze made his first public comments since resigning abruptly on Friday after his phone records showed a number associated with a female escort service. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Freeze resigned Friday after his phone records revealed a number associated with a female escort service. On Wednesday, Freeze spoke briefly with USA TODAY Sports, saying "God is good, even in difficult times ... Wonderful wife and family, and that's my priority." He did not apparently comment on the resignation during the interview.

Editor's Picks Freeze foundation on hold after resignation A charity founded by former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze is taking a break from fundraising and will reconsider its future after the coach resigned amid what the school called a "pattern of personal misconduct."

How a phone call to an escort service led to Hugh Freeze's downfall The latest twist in the Ole Miss saga involved an unlikely combination. This is the story of how an attorney for Houston Nutt and a Mississippi State fan revealed a phone call to an escort service that led to the ouster of the Rebels coach. 1 Related

The resignation happened abruptly. Former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt had filed a civil lawsuit against Ole Miss and Freeze in federal court the week before. During preparation for the trial, the number was found. Ole Miss indicated it found a "pattern of personal misconduct" by Freeze.

Freeze said he was spending time with family, going to watch his daughter play volleyball and meeting with church faculty. He also plans to visit friends and family in Memphis, Tennessee, where he previously coached high school football.

During the interview, Freeze was told that people have "expressed disappointment" with how Freeze resigned but are standing by him. Freeze replied, "I would expect that."