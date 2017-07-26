In his first public comments since resigning, former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze said his family, friends and church are supporting him and that his family is getting him through the rough parts.
Freeze resigned Friday after his phone records revealed a number associated with a female escort service. On Wednesday, Freeze spoke briefly with USA TODAY Sports, saying "God is good, even in difficult times ... Wonderful wife and family, and that's my priority." He did not apparently comment on the resignation during the interview.
The resignation happened abruptly. Former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt had filed a civil lawsuit against Ole Miss and Freeze in federal court the week before. During preparation for the trial, the number was found. Ole Miss indicated it found a "pattern of personal misconduct" by Freeze.
Freeze said he was spending time with family, going to watch his daughter play volleyball and meeting with church faculty. He also plans to visit friends and family in Memphis, Tennessee, where he previously coached high school football.
During the interview, Freeze was told that people have "expressed disappointment" with how Freeze resigned but are standing by him. Freeze replied, "I would expect that."