SALT LAKE CITY -- Former Oregon receiver Darren Carrington has signed with Utah.

The university confirmed Thursday that the senior is in Salt Lake City and will join the Utes but is not immediately able to join the team on the field.

Darren Carrington was dismissed from Oregon for a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, but has since signed with Utah. Doug Stringer/Icon Sportswire

Carrington was dismissed from the Ducks two weeks ago, soon after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Last season as a junior, Carrington had 43 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns. He has 112 career receptions for 1,919 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound San Diego native steps onto the Utah team as the most experienced and successful receiver on the roster. The Utes are plenty familiar with Carrington after he caught a game-winning, 17-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left last season for a 30-28 Oregon victory.