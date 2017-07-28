Colorado Buffaloes starting defensive back Anthony Julmisse has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested following an altercation Sunday in Boulder, Colorado.

Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre released the following statement about Julmisse's suspension:

"Anthony has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities and we will determine any further disciplinary action after receiving more information," MacIntyre said. "I am very troubled by these allegations, as they do not represent the values of our university and our football program. I have reported the allegations to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance so that it may conduct any appropriate inquiries."

Julmisse, a sophomore, has been charged with third-degree assault, domestic violence and two counts of harassment, according to multiple reports.