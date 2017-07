Alabama defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa.

The preseason All-SEC selection was held on $1,000 bond.

A former five-star recruit, Hand had been a key reserve the on the Crimson Tide defense and is expected to start this season. He had 21 tackles and two sacks as a junior last season.

Alabama begins preseason practice on Thursday.