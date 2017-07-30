Kansas wide receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez, one of the Jayhawks' top offensive weapons last season, is no longer with the team, a source told ESPN's Jake Trotter, confirming multiple reports.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported that Gonzalez was dismissed for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

In his lone season with the Jayhawks after transferring from Texas A&M, Gonzalez finished with 62 receptions for 729 yards and three touchdowns last year.

Without Gonzalez, Kansas will have to lean on returning starter Steven Sims Jr. and Alabama transfer Daylon Charlot even more at receiver this season.

Kansas begins fall camp this week.