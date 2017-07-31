ESPN 300 defensive back Olaijah Griffin committed to UCLA on Sunday. Griffin, the No. 68 ranked prospect, chose the Bruins over offers from USC, Nebraska, Oregon, Washington, Michigan and others.

The 6-foot, 174-pound cornerback grew his own popularity on the field through his play, but he was also well-known off the field because his father is rapper Warren G.

Griffin's father was regulating in the studio, and now his son is regulating receivers on the field.

The commitment added to UCLA's big day on Sunday, with three total commitments in the 2018 class. Griffin, receiver C.J. Parks and linebacker Matthew Tago all chose the Bruins, giving UCLA five ESPN 300 commitments in the class and 17 total commitments.