Temple's top football donors now have the opportunity to sponsor individual jersey numbers on the team.

The school on Monday announced a new program called The 9, where for $50,000, Temple fans can sponsor the nine single-digit jersey numbers worn by Owls players this season. Temple traditionally assigns jersey numbers one through nine to the team's "toughest players."

Those who contribute to The 9 will interact with the player wearing the sponsored number throughout the season, receive custom jerseys with their names and assigned numbers, and be able to travel on the team plane to one road game this fall.

Ventell Bryant's jersey number can now be sponsored. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

"This program is made for the 'best of the best' of Temple Owl fans," Temple deputy athletic director Craig Angelos said in a prepared statement. "As our single-digit numbers are earned and limited to our top players, this is limited to our top supporters. It is an exclusive club and these nine members will feel special in so many ways."

Three groups of donors already have been assigned numbers one, two and three, corresponding to wide receiver Ventell Bryant, defensive back Delvon Randall and defensive back Sean Chandler. The remaining sponsored numbers will be assigned before the season.

Temple said the contributions will go toward resources for players, including career services greater access to mental health services, as well as facility projects and the recruiting budget.