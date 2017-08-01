LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville coach Bobby Petrino says senior defensive lineman Chris Williams has been dismissed from the team for violating unspecified team rules.

Petrino made the announcement after Monday's first practice of fall camp. He did not elaborate, but the Courier-Journal reported Williams' dismissal is due to his being charged on June 23 with felony theft for allegedly stealing money from his teammates' bank accounts.

University police have identified the victims in an arrest citation as teammates Robbie Bell, Tobias Little and Caleb Tillman. Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 4.

Listed No. 2 at one tackle spot on the Cardinals' depth chart, the 6-foot-1, 292-pound Williams was one of the more experienced linemen returning this season.

The Atlanta native had 29 tackles with a sack, 5-plus tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in 11 games last season after transferring from Northwest Mississippi Junior College.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.