Oregon State has named junior Jake Luton as the team's starting quarterback, coach Gary Andersen announced Tuesday.

Luton, who transferred in from Ventura (Calif.) College in January, beat out Marcus McMaryion and Darell Garretson to win the job. The decision was expected despite a mysterious illness that limited Luton's participation in the spring, which gave some reason to question his readiness headed into the season.

Jake Luton, who began his college football career at Idaho before transferring to Ventura Community College in California and, ultimately, Oregon State, has been named the starting quarterback of the Beavers by head coach Gary Andersen. Chenault/USA TODAY Sports

"I think [Luton] just became much more consistent and, frankly, he had an opportunity to compete, which was very hard for him to do in the spring with the situation he has as far as his health," Andersen said. "The consistency making good decisions that we're asking him to make for the most part. Taking what's there and he's thrown the ball very, very well."

In his lone season at Ventura, Luton threw for a school-record 3,551 yards and 40 touchdowns and was named his conference's offensive player of the year. He began his college career at Idaho and played in four games for the Vandals as a redshirt freshman in 2015.

With the Beavers starting the season Aug. 26 at Colorado State and Luton still relatively new to the program, Andersen had plenty of incentive to name a starter early in camp.

"The kids understand we can get the timing with the receivers and the quarterbacks and the whole offense together as much as possible and those other two kids will still get a bunch of reps," Andersen said.

McMaryion, a junior, and Garretson, a senior, shared the starting job last year as the Beavers went 4-8, however it was clear Andersen was looking for an upgrade at the position by bringing in Luton.