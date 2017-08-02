BATON ROUGE, La. -- Is Louisiana State University getting its roar back? A Florida tiger could be its next mascot.

The university said in a statement Tuesday that a 9-month-old, 160-pound tiger at a rescue facility in Okeechobee, Florida, could become Mike VII and arrive on campus later this month. LSU says the sanctuary plans to donate the tiger.

It would replace a tiger that died in October following months of treatment for a rare form of cancer.

LSU won't bring a tiger to its campus until it finishes renovating the animal's enclosure and yard next to Tiger Stadium. Those updates are scheduled to be completed later this month.

LSU says the tiger would be quarantined for about a week before it could be released into its yard and officially named Mike VII.