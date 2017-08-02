Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, who was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa, was asleep in his parked car and not driving, according to The Tuscaloosa News.

Hand was deemed to be in "constructive possession" of the vehicle, according to Alabama state law. The keys being in the car triggered the arrest, even though Hand wasn't driving and the car was parked. Hand was reportedly sitting in the driver's seat with the headlights on and car cranked, but the car was in park and Hand was asleep.

A pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 18.

"This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da'Shawn's actions," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement over the weekend. "We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future."

A former five-star recruit, Hand had been a key reserve on the Crimson Tide defense and is expected to start this season. He had 21 tackles and two sacks as a junior last season.

Alabama begins preseason practice Thursday.

ESPN's Alex Scarborough contributed to this report.