          LSU suspends OL Maea Teuhema for rules violation

          10:10 AM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
          LSU junior offensive lineman Maea Teuhema has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules, the school announced Wednesday.

          The move to suspend the two-year starter comes on the heels of coach Ed Orgeron telling reporters Monday that Teuhema was not at practice because of academic issues.

          The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Teuhema, who started 10 games last season and played in all 12, is likely to be replaced by either redshirt freshman Lloyd Cushenberry or sophomore Donavaughn Campbell.

          LSU is already two practices into preseason camp and a month away from a Sept. 2 season-opener against BYU.

