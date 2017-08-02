Two Ole Miss defensive starters were arrested Tuesday night on shoplifting charges, and interim coach Matt Luke said he was still gathering facts before deciding whether to discipline them.

According to a Lafayette County (Mississippi) Detention Center jail log, Oxford police arrested cornerback Ken Webster and linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes around 7:55 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They were released on bond about an hour later.

Oxford Police Chief Joey East didn't immediately respond to ESPN's request for copies of incident reports on Wednesday morning.

Interim Ole Miss coach Matt Luke says the school is gathering information on shoplifting charges levied against two defensive starters, Ken Webster and Detric Bing-Dukes. Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire

"We are gathering facts on the matter," Luke said through a university spokesman.

Luke was named the Rebels' interim coach when former coach Hugh Freeze abruptly resigned last month.

Webster, a junior from Decatur, Georgia, missed nearly all of the 2016 season after he injured his left knee on the opening defensive series of the first game. He started every game in 2015 and is expected to return to the starting lineup this season.

Bing-Dukes, a junior from Tucker, Georgia, played in 11 games at middle linebacker last season, totaling 41 tackles with three tackles for loss. He transferred to Ole Miss from Iowa Western Community College, after redshirting at Georgia in 2014.

The Rebels, trying to bounce back from a 5-7 record in 2016, open the season against South Alabama on Sept. 2 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU).