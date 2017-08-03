LSU released Maea Teuhema from his scholarship and granted him permission to transfer to another school Wednesday night after earlier in the day suspending the junior offensive lineman indefinitely for violating team rules.

Wednesday's developments to suspend and release the two-year starter come on the heels of coach Ed Orgeron telling reporters Monday that Teuhema was not at practice because of academic issues.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Teuhema, who started 10 games last season and played in all 12, is likely to be replaced by either redshirt freshman Lloyd Cushenberry or sophomore Donavaughn Campbell.

LSU is already two practices into preseason camp and a month away from a Sept. 2 season-opener against BYU.

