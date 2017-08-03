Oklahoma freshman quarterback Chris Robison has been dismissed for violating team rules, coach Lincoln Riley announced Wednesday.

Robison was an ESPN 300 signee in the Sooners' most recent recruiting class and enrolled early to participate in spring practice.

He was arrested and charged with public intoxication the morning after Oklahoma's spring game and was not with the team during summer workouts.

Without Robison, the Sooners are back to three scholarship quarterbacks in starter Baker Mayfield, Austin Kendall and Kyler Murray. Kendall and Murray are vying to be Mayfield's backup.