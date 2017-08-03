        <
        >

          Rutgers loses LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to knee injury

          10:32 AM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Rutgers linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams will miss the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL in Tuesday's practice.

          Coach Chris Ash said the injury occurred during a noncontact drill. Maddox-Williams started six games for Rutgers as a freshman outside linebacker last season and recorded 47 tackles. He had missed spring practice while recovering from shoulder surgery.

          Rutgers returns two other starters at linebacker in Deonte Roberts and Trevor Morris.

          The 6-foot, 232-pound Maddox-Williams has a redshirt year available and will have three seasons of eligibility left.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.