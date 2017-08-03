Rutgers linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams will miss the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL in Tuesday's practice.

Coach Chris Ash said the injury occurred during a noncontact drill. Maddox-Williams started six games for Rutgers as a freshman outside linebacker last season and recorded 47 tackles. He had missed spring practice while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Rutgers returns two other starters at linebacker in Deonte Roberts and Trevor Morris.

The 6-foot, 232-pound Maddox-Williams has a redshirt year available and will have three seasons of eligibility left.