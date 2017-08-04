Tim Tebow's most memorable plays at Florida

The 2017 season marks the 10th anniversary of Tim Tebow's sensational sophomore Heisman run at Florida.

That year, Tebow, who would help Florida win two national championships during his four years in Gainesville, became the first FBS player to throw and run for at least 20 touchdowns, finishing the year with 32 passing touchdowns and 23 rushing touchdowns. He also threw for 3,286 yards while running for another 895.

Tebow went 35-6 in his three years as a starter, compiling 9,285 yards and 88 touchdowns through the air and rushing for another 2,947 yards and 57 scores during his four full years with the Gators. Along the way, he racked up a number of plays that Florida fans will never forget.

In addition to his record-breaking stats, Tim Tebow's passion and leadership left an indelible mark of Florida football. AP Photo/J. Pat Carter

There are too many to list, but here are his 10 best:

1. Breaking Hershel Walker's SEC rushing TD record, Oct. 31, 2009: Of the handful of records Tebow broke during his time at Florida, this one had to mean the most. With less than two minutes left in the first half against Georgia, Tebow slipped up the middle and ran mostly untouched for a 23-yard touchdown to put the Gators up two scores. It also gave Tebow his 50th career rushing touchdown. It was only fitting that Tebow broke Walker's record against the Dawgs.

2. Jump pass No. 2, Jan. 9, 2009: It wasn't the most iconic jump pass of Tebow's career, but it was the most important. With a little more than three minutes left in the BCS National Championship game against Oklahoma, Tebow grabbed a shotgun snap, leaped in the air and delivered a perfect strike to receiver David Nelson for a 4-yard touchdown. The score put the Gators up 24-14, clinching Florida's second national title in three years.

3. Becoming the first FBS 20/20 player, Nov. 18, 2007: Honestly, the play itself wasn't anything special, but the result was. With Florida leading FAU 21-13 late in the second quarter, Tebow took a snap from the 2-yard line. He rolled right, avoided one defender and then walked into the end zone for his 20th rushing touchdown of the season. With that score, Tebow became the first player in FBS history to rush for at least 20 touchdowns and throw for at least 20 more in a single season.

4. Jump pass No. 1, Oct. 7, 2006: This was arguably the play that really put Tebow on the national collegiate map. On a 2nd-and-goal play with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half of a home matchup against LSU, Tebow took the snap, ran toward the line, pulled up and double clutched before floating a pass to an open Tate Casey in the end zone. The touchdown gave Florida the lead for good. LSU's defense swarmed Tebow as he jumped, allowing Casey to slip past everyone.

The first legendary moment of Tim Tebow's iconic career came with the 2006 jump pass against LSU. Stephen M. Dowell/Getty Images

5. SEC title-clinching TD pass vs. Alabama, Dec. 7, 2008: Tebow was already leading the Gators' comeback against the unbeaten Crimson Tide before this point, but he sealed Florida's second SEC title in three years with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Riley Cooper with 2:50 left. Just before that play, Florida was hit with a sideline interference call that moved the ball from the goal line to the 5. Two plays later, Tebow dropped back, pumped once and then found Cooper right inside the goal line to put the Gators up two scores.

6. Fourth-and-1 vs. Tennessee, Sept. 17, 2006: It's the play that really got the legend of Tim Tebow going in Gainesville. Sure, he arrived with about as much fanfare as any recruit, but this play showcased the kind of toughness Gators fans would come to know and love. Down 20-14 with about eight minutes left in the fourth, starting quarterback Chris Leak took off and slid at the end of a 5-yard run. The only problem was that it was 3rd-and-6. Urban Meyer inserted Tebow into the game for a crucial 4th-and-1. Tebow plowed ahead for 2 yards and two plays later, Leak hit Dallas Baker for the eventual game-winning touchdown.

7. Scintillating touchdown run vs. Florida State, Nov. 24, 2007: Tebow had probably already clinched the Heisman before facing the Seminoles in the Swamp, but his first touchdown of the day was one that will run continuously on the Gators' highlight tapes. In what should have been a sack, Tebow somehow slipped passed a descending defender, took off to his right and then cut to the middle for the final 20 yards of his run before crashing through four defenders and into the end zone.

8. Gladiator touchdown run, Nov. 29, 2008: Tebow's 4-yard touchdown run to put the Gators out of reach of Florida State in the second quarter wasn't anything out of the ordinary. He took a direct snap and plowed his way into FSU's muddy end zone with a hoard of Seminoles defenders hanging on. But it was the emotion during and after that run that became iconic. Two plays earlier, FSU fans had cheered as Percy Harvin limped off the field with an ankle injury. After his touchdown, covered in mud and garnet paint, Tebow taunted the FSU section that had expressed pleasure at Harvin's injury.

9. Failed fourth down, Sept. 28, 2008: Trailing 31-30 with a little more than 40 seconds left, Tebow attempted to push through Ole Miss' defensive line to convert a fourth-and-1 in a desperate bid to save Florida's perfect season. However, he didn't even come close, leaving Florida fans in shock. The unranked Rebels managed to upset No. 4 Florida in the Swamp. Later, Tebow would deliver the now legendary speech that fueled a 10-game winning streak and a national championship. The play was both a failure and an accomplishment for Tebow.

10. Tebow's first touchdown, Sept. 2, 2006: Nothing special in the aesthetics, but Tebow's 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of Florida's 2006 opener against Southern Miss set in motion a phenomenal college career. In the most Tebow way possible, he took a low snap left and fought off a defender before diving into the end zone.