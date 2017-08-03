TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama coach Nick Saban said Thursday he will not suspend defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand following his arrest for driving under the influence over the weekend, so long as he completes certain requirements such as community service and police ride-alongs.

Saban said Hand was placed in 48-hour inpatient treatment for alcohol, and the team will continue to monitor his progress. Hand was at practice for the first day of preseason camp Thursday.

"It was not OK that he was drinking," Saban said following practice. "That's a behavioral issue that needs to be addressed."

Hand was booked and charged early Saturday morning. According to The Tuscaloosa News, the senior from Virginia was asleep in his vehicle but was not driving at the time of the arrest.

A pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 18.

Saban made a point to say that the police were doing the right thing by arresting Hand, but was quick to add that the "most significant thing" was that he didn't drive the vehicle and therefore didn't put anyone at risk.

According to Alabama state law, a person can receive a DUI charge even if he/she isn't operating the vehicle.

Even if Hand wasn't arrested, Saban said, the team would be following many of the same procedures with him.

Hand, a former five-star recruit, was a key reserve on Alabama's defense the last two seasons and was expected to take on a starting role following the departure of last year's Defensive Player of the Year, Jonathan Allen.

Hand had 21 tackles and two sacks last season.

Alabama opens the season on Sept. 2 against Florida State in Atlanta.