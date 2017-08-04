ESPN 300 offensive lineman Fredrick Scruggs committed to Penn State on Friday.

The No. 99-ranked prospect overall out of Cathedral Prep in Erie, Pennsylvania, chose the Nittany Lions over Ohio State, adding to an already impressive class for coach James Franklin and his staff.

"Penn State was the choice because Happy Valley felt like home," Scruggs said. "The coaches treated me like family, and they kept it real with me and made it clear they needed me. Also, the commits in the 2018 class welcomed me with open arms."

Scruggs' commitment gives Penn State 12 ESPN 300 commitments in the 2018 class, which is four more than the program has had in one class. He is also the third commitment ranked in the top 100 for Franklin.

Before Scruggs' commitment, Penn State held the third-ranked recruiting class behind Ohio State and Miami. The Nittany Lions should now push past the Hurricanes to give the Big Ten the top two classes in the nation.

Couple the success on the recruiting trail with Penn State's preseason ranking at No. 6 in the Amway coaches' poll, and Franklin and his staff have ample momentum in Happy Valley. With Penn State's NCAA sanctions in the rearview mirror and a Big Ten championship under its belt, the school has put itself back in the forefront of college football.

Scruggs gives the Nittany Lions 21 total commitments. Their 12 commitments in the 2018 class put them in a tie with Texas for the second-most ESPN 300 commitments of any program in that class, behind Ohio State with 14.