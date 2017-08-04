Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry was sentenced Friday to 12 months' probation and 60 hours of community service work as punishment for an assault that occurred outside of a bar in East Lansing last fall.

Perry, 20, pleaded guilty in June to a felony charge of resisting a police officer and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery. According to a police report from the incident last October, Perry grabbed a woman's backside and groin during an altercation outside of the bar. He then failed to provide police with identification and ran from officers when they arrived.

Michigan's football program suspended Perry for two games immediately following the incident. He returned to play the final four weeks of the regular season. After he was formally charged with a crime in December, Perry was not allowed to participate in the team's bowl game or spring practice.

He rejoined the team this summer and has been at the Wolverines' first week of preseason practices, but coach Jim Harbaugh said Perry wouldn't be able to play in any games until his legal issues were resolved. Michigan did not respond to questions Friday afternoon about Perry's status with the team.

The woman Perry assaulted read an emotional statement directed at Perry in court Friday, according to a report from MLive.com.

"The defendant's eyes were one thing I'll never forget," she said, according to MLive. "His wide eyes while he was saying foul words, licking his lips, hunching his shoulders over me and then grabbing the most personal part of my body with intent to make me feel as if I had no control over my body."

Perry, according to the story, apologized to the woman, her family and police. He is prohibited from drinking alcohol or consuming drugs as a condition of his 12-month probation.

Perry has 27 catches and two touchdowns during his college career, making him one of the most experienced receivers on the Wolverines roster.