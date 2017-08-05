NORMAN, Okla. - Nick Basquine, Oklahoma's second-leading returning receiver, will miss the season after suffering an Achilles injury in Friday's practice.

Basquine, a former walk-on junior from Norman who earned a scholarship last year, caught 20 passes for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2016.

"A terrible injury for Nick, and one that will affect us as a team," coach Lincoln Riley said. "He was a really clutch player for us last year, and we felt he was ready to grow into a bigger role."

Off last year's team, Oklahoma graduated Heisman finalist Dede Westbrook, who led the Big 12 in receiving. The Sooners do return tight end Mark Andrews, who finished with 31 receptions last season. Oklahoma also added a pair of high-profile transfers in Jeff Badet, a grad transfer from Kentucky who led the SEC in yards per reception, and Marquise Brown, one of the top junior-college recruits in the country.