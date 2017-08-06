Oregon State quarterback Marcus McMaryion, who started six games for the Beavers last year, has elected to transfer.

The decision comes less than a week after coach Gary Andersen named junior college transfer Jake Luton the Beavers' starter headed into the season. McMaryion, a junior, has graduated and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He will be eligible to play immediately.

"After much thought, consideration, and discussion with my family I would like to announce that I am transferring from Oregon State," McMaryion said in a statement. "I want to thank the fans of Beaver Nation, the coaching and academic staff, and my teammates for a great three years. As I close this chapter of my life as a graduate, the next chapter awaits. It has been a privilege representing this program on and off the field. For my OSU brothers on the field, remain 11 strong and have a great season."

Marcus McMaryion will transfer after Jake Luton was named Oregon State's starting QB. Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

McMaryion was the co-starter to begin the season in 2015, but eventually settled into the backup job. Last year, he started the final six games of the year -- including wins against Arizona and Oregon to close the season -- and finished 101-of-170 for 1,286 yards with 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

"Marcus has contributed much to our program on and off the field during his time here," Andersen said. "We support him in his decision and wish him well as he continues his career on the field and in his studies."

With McMaryion's departure, Darell Garretson will serve as the Beavers' primary backup.