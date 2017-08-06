Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano had high praise for his current defensive line, calling it the most talented he's coached, including in the NFL.

"It is, and that's not a joke," Schiano said in an interview with the Big Ten Network on Saturday when asked if this was the most talented group he's coached at any level.

DC Greg Schiano talks about who will step up for the @OhioStateFB defense heading into the season. https://t.co/2al5CsbJbA — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 5, 2017

Schiano was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach in 2012 and '13. The Bucs' defensive line included Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, current Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (who had 9 sacks for Tampa Bay in 2012) and former first-round pick Adrian Clayborn.

"We had a great player in Tampa in Gerald McCoy. Tremendous player, but that was one guy. I go back to my days in Miami in '99 and 2000 and this is clearly a better group."

The Buckeyes' defensive line includes senior defensive end Tyquan Lewis and junior defensive end Sam Hubbard, who both are expected to be first-round picks in the 2018 NFL draft. Lewis led the Buckeyes with 8 sacks season, while Hubbard had 3.5.

It also includes senior defensive end Jalyn Holmes, sophomore defensive end Nick Bosa (who was second on the team with 5 sacks last season), sophomore defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones and freshman defensive end Jonathon Cooper.