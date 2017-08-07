Center Nick Linder has decided to sit out this season and transfer from Miami to another school to play in 2018, Hurricanes coach Mark Richt announced Monday.

Linder, who has 26 starts in his Miami career, is set to graduate this week. He plans to train on his own this semester, then transfer to a new school for the spring. Linder would have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

When asked for a reason why Linder made this decision, Richt said, "You'll have to ask him. When guys leave, it puts pressure on the rest of the team. He's a really good player and he really knows what he is doing. Certainly I'm disappointed, because I'd rather he be here than not be here."

Linder started the first eight games last season before a shoulder injury forced him to miss the rest of the year and spring practice. Tyler Gauthier opened fall camp as the first-team center, but Linder was the most experienced center on the team by far.

With Linder gone, Miami will get freshman Corey Gaynor ready to serve as the No. 2 center.