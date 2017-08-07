Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hill will be suspended for at least one game to start the season, coach Urban Meyer said Monday.

Meyer did not cite the reason for the suspension or disclose its length.

"He won't play in the opener," Meyer said during a post-practice news conference.

Hill, who graduated Sunday, has a fifth year of eligibility. He started all 13 games last season and recorded 21 tackles, three for loss.

Ohio State, the preseason No. 2 in the coaches' poll, opens at Indiana on Aug. 31.