SALT LAKE CITY -- Receiver Darren Carrington has officially been cleared to play for Utah after transferring from Oregon shortly before fall camp began.

The Pac-12 Faculty Athletic Representatives' Committee waived the intra-conference transfer penalty that can force players to sit out a year. The senior has been practicing with the team throughout camp.

Carrington was dismissed from the Ducks soon after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound San Diego native joins the Utes as the most experienced and successful receiver on the roster. Carrington had 43 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns last season as a junior with the Ducks. He has 112 career receptions for 1,919 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Utes begin the season by hosting North Dakota on Aug. 31.