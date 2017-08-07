        <
          WR Darren Carrington cleared to play for Utah after transfer

          3:10 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SALT LAKE CITY -- Receiver Darren Carrington has officially been cleared to play for Utah after transferring from Oregon shortly before fall camp began.

          The Pac-12 Faculty Athletic Representatives' Committee waived the intra-conference transfer penalty that can force players to sit out a year. The senior has been practicing with the team throughout camp.

          Carrington was dismissed from the Ducks soon after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

          The 6-foot-2, 205-pound San Diego native joins the Utes as the most experienced and successful receiver on the roster. Carrington had 43 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns last season as a junior with the Ducks. He has 112 career receptions for 1,919 yards and 15 touchdowns.

          The Utes begin the season by hosting North Dakota on Aug. 31.

