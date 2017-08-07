If Johnny Manziel is unable to return to the NFL he still wants to remain in sports, potentially as a coach at the college level.

Manziel, attending the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica, was asked what he would do if he isn't able to resume his NFL playing career.

"I'd do something involved with sports. I can't get away from it," he said. "I've had to ask myself that a little bit as of late over the past year, but at the same time I'd want to be involved in sports in some way, whether it's coaching, whether it's doing something like that. So I think that'd be my route."

Asked which level he'd like to coach at, Manziel said: "Probably college."

Manziel, 24, was a coach at an Elite 11 quarterback camp in Miami in February.

The former Texas A&M star said he was "hard-headed" when asked what kind of player he was to coach in college.

"I look back right now and think about how big of just a kid I was. And a lot of regrets I have, especially with my second year in college, not treating it kind of the way [I did] my first year," he said.

The former Heisman Trophy winner said Saturday that the Canadian Football League "is definitely something I've looked into," but that he still has hopes to play in the NFL. He has remained unsigned since being released by the Cleveland Browns last year.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton met with Manziel in March but said it was simply a "get to know you" session.