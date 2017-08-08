Former Rutgers linebacker L.J. Liston has been charged with first-degree murder in Michigan in a case prosecutors are describing as a revenge killing, mlive.com has reported.

Liston, 22, also faces charges of felony firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine less than 50 grams, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death, according to the report.

Liston is accused of shooting a man to death on July 30 in Flint, Michigan. Larry James Dunn, 44, died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, the report said.

Prosecutors allege the motive for the shooting was revenge for another homicide. Liston was arraigned Friday and was being held without bail, according to the mlive.com report.

Liston, who played at Grand Blanc High School in suburban Flint, was dismissed from the Rutgers football team in March 2015. No reason was cited with the team's announcement of his dismissal.

Coach Kyle Flood said in a statement Liston was "exploring other options for his career as a student-athlete."

Liston, who appeared in 22 career games in two seasons with the Scarlet Knights, has not played since.

He was suspended for one game in 2014 for violating team academic rules.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.