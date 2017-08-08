Florida Atlantic has added linebacker Kain Daub, a former decorated recruit at Florida State who spent last season at ASA College in New York.

Daub joined the Owls for practice Tuesday morning. A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Daub was the No. 3 linebacker and No. 32 overall player in the 2014 recruiting class, according to ESPN.

Sports Illustrated first reported Daub's move to Florida Atlantic. Daub had 31 tackles, including seven for loss, last season at ASA, a junior college.

Former Pitt defensive lineman Jeremiah Taleni is also considering a move to Florida Atlantic, although he has other options and has yet to make a decision, a source told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. Pitt dismissed Taleni in April for unspecified disciplinary reasons. Taleni recorded 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks at Pitt in 2016.