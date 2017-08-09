Former Oregon State starting quarterback Marcus McMaryion will transfer to Fresno State.

The decision comes just two days after he announced he would leave Oregon State in the wake of junior-college transfer Jake Luton being named the starter for the Beavers. McMaryion, who has two years of eligibility remaining, has graduated, which means he will be eligible to play immediately for the Bulldogs.

Excited to officially announce I will be finishing my collegiate career at Fresno State representing where I've always called home #godogs pic.twitter.com/5zD2Gx84S0 — ⚡️Marcus McMaryion⚡️ (@MM2_Era) August 9, 2017

McMaryion was born in Fresno and attended Dinuba High, which is approximately 35 miles from the Fresno State campus.

Before McMaryion announced his decision to transfer late Tuesday, first-year Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said he was interested in bringing him aboard.

"Any time you have a guy like that who is a local guy and is a really good player, from the level that he has played, I think you always need to take a look at what he would add to your team," said Tedford, according to the Fresno Bee.

The Bulldogs' presumed starter, Chason Virgil, started 10 games last year as a redshirt freshman and threw for 2,021 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

McMaryion was the co-starter to begin the season in 2015 at OSU, but eventually settled into the backup job. Last year, he started the final six games of the year -- including wins against Arizona and Oregon to close the season -- and finished 101-of-170 passing for 1,286 yards with 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions.