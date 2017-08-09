Luke Gonsioroski, who signed with Texas Tech in January as a preferred walk-on quarterback, died Monday after battling cancer for more than a year, the school announced. He was 18.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of Luke's passing," Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury said in a statement. "Luke was not only an exceptional athlete, he was also an incredible person, great student and leader in his community. He was such an inspiration through his fight and unwavering faith. It was truly an honor to know him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched."

An inspiration to many and the definition of courage.#TexasTech Football mourns the passing of Red Raider Luke Gonsioroski. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/IT2KZ0xDVt — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) August 8, 2017

A native of Baker, Montana, Gonsioroski had surgery to remove an 8-pound tumor from his lung in June 2016. He appeared to be cancer-free and returned to play football as a high school senior, becoming an all-state selection and helping to lead Baker High to the Class B state playoffs.

Gonsioroski played well enough to be signed by Texas Tech as a preferred walk-on -- meaning he would have played without a scholarship but was in line to receive one if it became available -- and was set to enroll this summer, but his cancer returned in June.

Gonsioroski remained in hospice care in his final weeks.

"God got a great one," Baker football Coach Dave Breitbach told 406 MT Sports on Monday. "He was very close to his family and close to his Savior. I'm happy he is taking that with him."