A U.S. District Court judge in Mississippi on Wednesday dismissed former Ole Miss football coach Houston Nutt's civil lawsuit against the university and its board of trustees, after both sides agreed the court didn't have jurisdiction to decide the matter.

Nutt had sued Ole Miss and the board of trustees for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, asserting that former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze, athletic director Ross Bjork and other officials violated his separation agreement by making incorrect statements about him during off-the-record conversations with media.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Neal B. Biggers Jr., wrote: "Defendants argue that jurisdiction is lacking because both the University of Mississippi and the Board of Trustees for Institutions of Higher Learning are arms of the state of Mississippi and, consequently, are not 'citizens' of any state for purposes of diversity jurisdiction.

"In response to the instant motion, the plaintiff concedes that the defendants' argument is meritorious and asserts 'it is agreed that this court lacks subject matter jurisdiction.' The court points out that the claims filed by the plaintiff involve no federal statutes or U.S. Constitution claims and are all state law claims, and therefore, since the issues are not between 'citizens of different states,' the federal court lacks jurisdiction under the pleadings as presented."

Nutt's attorney, Thomas Mars of Little Rock, Arkansas, told ESPN on Wednesday that he planned to refile the lawsuit in state court.

"Between [Ole Miss attorney] Bubba Morrison saying I'd read too many John Grisham novels and the university's recent decision to fire Hugh Freeze, I concurred with Bubba's suggestion that we oblige Ole Miss, ask the court to grant their jurisdictional motion, and file an updated state court lawsuit next week with more details than those that were known to us when we first filed suit," Mars said.

In a letter sent to Ole Miss general counsel last week, Mars wrote that the university could settle the lawsuit by apologizing to Nutt and donating $500,000 to establish a state commission on sports ethics. Sources told ESPN that Mars also asked for other stipulation to settle the case, including legal fees.

According to the lawsuit, Nutt alleges that school officials defamed his character by telling media members in off-the-record conversations from 2014 to 2017 that most of the rules violations that Ole Miss committed in connection with an NCAA investigation took place when Nutt was still coaching the Rebels. Those statements violated his separation agreement, the lawsuit alleges.

"Ole Miss was contractually prohibited from making any statement whatsoever, truthful or not, that may damage or harm Coach Nutt's reputation," the lawsuit says.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss acknowledged on Wednesday that it is scheduled to appear before the NCAA Committee on Infractions at a hearing on Sept. 11 in Covington, Kentucky.

The NCAA sent Ole Miss a notice of allegations in January 2016 and an amended version in February 2017, which includes 21 alleged violations of NCAA rules. The notice includes 17 alleged violations that were committed during Freeze's tenure.

Freeze resigned on July 20, after the university found a "troubling pattern" of calls in his phone records, according to Bjork. Freeze, 47, guided the Rebels to a 39-25 record and two New Year's Six bowl appearances in five seasons.

On July 24, ESPN reported that Steve Robertson, a recruiting writer for a website that covers Mississippi State sports, discovered the phone call that Freeze made to an escort service that led to his abrupt resignation. A call to a 313 area-code number made on Jan. 19, 2016, lasting one minute, was made to a number connected with several advertisements for female escorts.