Miami will honor five of its all-time greats in October, when Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Warren Sapp and the late Sean Taylor are inducted into the school's Ring of Honor.

Not only are the five among the best in school history, but each also ranks among the best in college football history, making this the most star-studded Ring of Honor class the school has ever produced.

Irvin, who led the Hurricanes in receiving in each of his three seasons, still holds the school record for career receiving touchdowns with 26. Lewis holds the top two spots on the single-season tackles chart (160 in 1995 and 152 in 1994). Reed was a consensus first-team All-American in 2000 and 2001 and still holds the school record for career interceptions (21), while Sapp was the first Miami player ever to win the Lombardi Award, and Taylor led the nation in interceptions in 2003.

Irvin, Reed and Taylor all won national championships during their respective times with the program.

All five became first-round NFL draft picks and are already in the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame. Irvin and Sapp are also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Lewis and Reed will be candidates for first-ballot induction when they are eligible.

Taylor was in his fourth season with the Washington Redskins when he was killed in his home during a break-in nearly 10 years ago.

The five former players will be honored during Miami's game against Georgia Tech on Thursday, Oct. 12.