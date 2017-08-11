The judge in the Penn State fraternity hazing case has issued a contempt hearing for assistant athletic director Tim Bream, listed as the Nittany Lions' head football trainer.

Bream served as house manager for the Beta Theta Pi fraternity in 2016 and 2017. He has not been charged in the case.

Bream was not in the courtroom Friday when he was called as a witness by defense attorney Leonard Ambrose. Investigators for the defense said they had tried to serve a subpoena to Bream over a period of months but were unsuccessful and eventually served the order to appear in court through counsel for Penn State.

District Judge Allen Sinclair scheduled a contempt hearing for Bream for the end of the month.

The case has drawn national attention. During a fraternity acceptance party on Feb. 2, 2016, 19-year-old Tim Piazza became drunk and fell during an alcohol-fueled initiation ritual known as "the gauntlet."

The events, captured on a security camera, show other students beating and taunting him. Piazza died two days later of a head injury, a ruptured spleen and a collapsed lung.

In May, a grand jury handed down charges against eight fraternity officers and members for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in Piazza's death and against 10 others for crimes, including furnishing alcohol to minors to evidence tampering and simple assault.

Sinclair is considering whether the case should go to trial.

Bream, a Penn State graduate, returned to State College in 2012 after 15 years as head trainer for the Chicago Bears.