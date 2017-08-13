Florida has suspended seven players for its season-opener against Michigan on Sept. 2 (3:30 ET on ABC) -- including its top playmaker, wide receiver Antonio Callaway.

The others are offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort, linebackers James Houston and Ventrell Miller and defensive linemen Jordan Smith, Richerd Desir-Jones and Keivonnis Davis.

Callaway had 54 catches for a team-high 721 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Calloway was previously suspended from January to June 2016 for violating the school's code of conduct. He was accused of sexual battery of a woman but was cleared in a Title IX investigation. In July, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after police found marijuana in his pocket during a traffic stop.

"We have a small group of players that have made some choices that are extremely disappointing," head coach Jim McElwain said in a statement. "Action has been taken -- they have missed some practice and will miss the Michigan game. We will use this as a learning opportunity and we will have some players step up as we move forward."

According to ESPN's Edward Aschoff, the players were suspended for using student ID cards, which can be used as charge cards, to make improper purchases at the school bookstore. The cards did not have funds on them, and what the players bought were then sold for cash.

Florida is ranked No. 16 in the coaches' preseason poll, while Michigan is ninth.