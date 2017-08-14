Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente named redshirt freshman Josh Jackson the Hokies' starting quarterback Monday.

Jackson had emerged as the favorite to replace Jerod Evans, and coaches said he started separating from A.J. Bush and Hendon Hooker over the past two or three practices.

"I think the biggest thing is he is very consistent," Fuente told reporters in Blacksburg, Virginia. "He has been able to deliver the ball on time."

Though he hasn't played in a game, Jackson is the most experienced player on the roster when it comes to learning the Hokies' offensive system.

Jackson, son of former Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, sat behind Evans last year and was able to watch, learn and pick up the new scheme Fuente brought in with him.

Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen told reporters Jackson emerged as the leader for a few reasons, including his understanding of the offense.

"His ability to get out there play after play and do what he's supposed to do and protecting the football, he showed us that's really important to him," Cornelsen said. "All three of those kids have really good skill sets and they're all a little bit different. Josh is a little bit of all of it. He can sit in the pocket and throw, he can run the ball. Ultimately it comes back to him making good decisions."

Virginia Tech will open its 2017 season on Sept. 3 against West Virginia (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.