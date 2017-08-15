Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings has suffered a mild stroke, school officials confirmed to ESPN.

Stallings and former Auburn coach Pat Dye were scheduled to speak in Huntsville, Alabama, on Monday night, and in Montgomery on Tuesday at events put on by The Legendary Coaches group.

Event organizers posted on their Facebook page that Stallings, 82, suffered the stroke while awaiting his flight at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and was taken to a hospital, where he was said to be in good spirits.

Stallings, who led Alabama to the 1992 national championship, also had a stroke in May while in Montgomery to introduce Clemson coach Dabo Swinney at a banquet.

Stallings was the Crimson Tide coach from 1990-96. He's also a former Texas A&M and St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals coach.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report