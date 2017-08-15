Ryan Clark appreciates that NFL players Chris and Kyle Long spoke out after protests turned violent in their hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. (2:28)

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall, speaking to reporters Tuesday for the first time since the events in Charlottesville over the weekend, said none of his players has voiced concern about continuing to play for the team in that environment.

White supremacists marched on the city with torches on Friday, and Saturday, a man drove into a group of people protesting the rally. One woman was killed, and several more were injured.

"I was expecting more concern," Mendenhall said, "but most of them are realizing that this is happening from people that are coming in from outside our city and leaving, ... that won't necessarily be their neighbors and their fans. No recruits have said they're no longer coming, no parents are saying they're no longer coming."