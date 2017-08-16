Members of the College Football Playoff selection committee each have been assigned two FBS conferences to monitor throughout the season as they have in the past, and two committee members again will be assigned to the independents, CFP executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN on Tuesday.

This year's conference point person assignments are as follows:

American: Chris Howard and Tyrone Willingham

ACC: Willingham and Steve Wieberg

Big Ten: Rob Mullens and Tom Jernstedt

Big 12: Dan Radakovich and Frank Beamer

C-USA: Herb Deromedi and Howard

MAC: Jeff Bower and Beamer

Mountain West: Wieberg and Mullens

Pac-12: Jeff Long and Jeff Bower

SEC: Johnson and Deromedi

Sun Belt: Jernstedt and Gene Smith

Independents: Smith and Johnson

Committee chair Kirby Hocutt hasn't been assigned any conferences so that he can focus on his responsibilities as chairman.

"As during the first three years, the point persons' role is to ensure that the committee has comprehensive information about each team," said Hancock. "They aren't advocates for any team or conference. They are objective, thorough fact-finders and nothing more. They make certain that no detail escapes the committee's attention."

The committee members will have three teleconferences throughout the season with officials from the conferences they were assigned to monitor: one before the first ranking, which is released Oct. 31; one before the fourth ranking (Nov. 21); and one the week before selection day (Dec. 3). There will be no other contact between the leagues and their point persons beyond the teleconferences.