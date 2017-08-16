        <
          Bill Hancock: CFP point persons will be 'objective fact-finders'

          9:52 PM ET
          • Heather DinichESPN Senior Writer
            • College football reporter
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2007
            • Graduate of Indiana University
          Members of the College Football Playoff selection committee each have been assigned two FBS conferences to monitor throughout the season as they have in the past, and two committee members again will be assigned to the independents, CFP executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN on Tuesday.

          This year's conference point person assignments are as follows:

          • American: Chris Howard and Tyrone Willingham

          • ACC: Willingham and Steve Wieberg

          • Big Ten: Rob Mullens and Tom Jernstedt

          • Big 12: Dan Radakovich and Frank Beamer

          • C-USA: Herb Deromedi and Howard

          • MAC: Jeff Bower and Beamer

          • Mountain West: Wieberg and Mullens

          • Pac-12: Jeff Long and Jeff Bower

          • SEC: Johnson and Deromedi

          • Sun Belt: Jernstedt and Gene Smith

          • Independents: Smith and Johnson

          Committee chair Kirby Hocutt hasn't been assigned any conferences so that he can focus on his responsibilities as chairman.

          "As during the first three years, the point persons' role is to ensure that the committee has comprehensive information about each team," said Hancock. "They aren't advocates for any team or conference. They are objective, thorough fact-finders and nothing more. They make certain that no detail escapes the committee's attention."

          The committee members will have three teleconferences throughout the season with officials from the conferences they were assigned to monitor: one before the first ranking, which is released Oct. 31; one before the fourth ranking (Nov. 21); and one the week before selection day (Dec. 3). There will be no other contact between the leagues and their point persons beyond the teleconferences.

