Longtime rivals Purdue and Notre Dame have added four more future games, and the teams now will meet six times between 2021 and 2028.

The schools already had agreed to two games but now will alternate games at Notre Dame Stadium (2021, 2025 and 2027) and Ross-Ade Stadium (2024, 2026 and 2028). The Irish and Boilermakers met annually from 1946 until 2014.

"Having been on the other side of the series some years ago, I am familiar with the history and tradition of the Purdue-Notre Dame matchup," said Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski, who played baseball at Notre Dame. "Sellout crowds, national television, two outstanding universities in close proximity and intensely competitive games. I am excited that the series will resume and know our fans will be, as well."

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said this week that the school wants to play at least one Big Ten opponent per year to improve its profile for selection into the College Football Playoff. The Irish face Michigan State this season, Michigan and Northwestern in 2018, and on Monday finalized neutral-site games against Wisconsin in 2020 (Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin) and 2021 (Soldier Field in Chicago).

Purdue also announced future home games with Memphis (2020) and Indiana State (2022). The Boilermakers moved a road game against Wake Forest to 2028.