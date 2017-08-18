Former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for his involvement in the 2013 gang rape of an unconscious female student.

Banks had been found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery in June. He was found not guilty on five other counts.

Prosecutors had leaned on graphic photos and videos, some shot by Banks and others by his teammates, to rebut the 23-year-old's argument that he feared he would get beat up if he didn't participate in the assault.

Banks could have received 15 to 25 years under Tennessee law. Two of his former teammates, Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey, were previously sentenced to 17 years and 15 years, respectively.

Jaborian "Tip" McKenzie, the fourth former player charged, has testified against his teammates in hopes of a favorable plea deal.

