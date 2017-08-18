Penn State has approved a new contract for football coach James Franklin that will average $5.73 million per year for six years, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Franklin, who was scheduled to make $4.7 million this year under his previous deal, will become the fourth highest-paid coach in college football behind Michigan's Jim Harbaugh ($9 million), Nick Saban ($6.9 million) and Ohio State's Urban Meyer ($6 million), according to the USA Today coaching salary database.

SI.com earlier reported the terms of Franklin's new deal. The university board unanimously approved Franklin's extension Friday.

Franklin, 45, led the Nittany Lions to an 11-3 record and the Big Ten championship last year -- the team's first since 2008 and first outright title since 1994. Penn State was No. 7 in the final AP poll, its best finish since 2005.

In three years at Penn State, Franklin has compiled a 25-15 record, taking over a program that had been rocked by NCAA sanctions following the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

Penn State currently has ESPN's No. 3-ranked recruiting class for 2018, which would be its highest spot since ESPN began its recruiting rankings in 2006. The Nittany Lions currently have 13 commits from the ESPN 300 for next season.

ESPN college football reporter Chris Low contributed to this report.